CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,672,940 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

