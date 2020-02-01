Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Color Platform token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $11,856.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,349.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.02 or 0.04008743 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00617134 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000462 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

