Color Platform Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.56 million and $6,072.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,262.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.07 or 0.04014393 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00706253 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000454 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.