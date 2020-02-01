ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $8.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,820,307,529 coins and its circulating supply is 11,779,265,702 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

