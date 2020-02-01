Columbus Circle Investors Sells 105,850 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 105,850 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Apple were worth $18,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

