Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 506,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,772 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Comcast by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 398,901 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 107,957 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 23,906,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

