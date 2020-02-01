Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 131,090 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

