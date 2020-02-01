Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711,284 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Comcast worth $301,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

