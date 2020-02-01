Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,090 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

