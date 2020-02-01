Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Announces Earnings Results

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%.

TCFC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Community Financial Cor has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

In other Community Financial Corp(Maryland) news, CEO William J. Pasenelli acquired 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. Also, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. acquired 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $147,435.39. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

