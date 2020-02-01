Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE CHCT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $952.18 million, a P/E ratio of 314.47 and a beta of 0.66. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

