Comparing ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) & Broadcom (NYSE:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $13.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Broadcom pays out 74.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASE Technology pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Broadcom has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Broadcom is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 12.06% 46.16% 10.99% ASE Technology 3.87% 7.20% 2.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $22.60 billion 5.37 $2.72 billion $17.41 17.53 ASE Technology $12.34 billion 0.83 $856.61 million $0.39 12.15

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than ASE Technology. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadcom and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 7 26 0 2.79 ASE Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83

Broadcom currently has a consensus price target of $335.93, indicating a potential upside of 10.08%. ASE Technology has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 532.91%. Given ASE Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Broadcom.

Volatility & Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadcom beats ASE Technology on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

