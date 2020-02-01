Comparing Northeast Bancorp (NBN) & The Competition

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBN) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Northeast Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northeast Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Bancorp Competitors 3541 8747 6016 366 2.17

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 220.46%. Given Northeast Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northeast Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bancorp 15.58% 12.98% 1.61% Northeast Bancorp Competitors 22.09% 10.55% 1.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Northeast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northeast Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Northeast Bancorp pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bancorp $87.95 million $13.88 million 9.12 Northeast Bancorp Competitors $1.51 billion $281.18 million 7.09

Northeast Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bancorp. Northeast Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. As of July 30, 2018, it provided personal and business banking services through 10 branches in south-central and western Maine. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

