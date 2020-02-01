Comparing PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) & CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PREMIER FOODS P/ADR and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PREMIER FOODS P/ADR $1.08 billion 0.36 -$44.37 million $0.56 4.14 CASIO COMPUTER/ADR $2.68 billion 1.71 $199.21 million $8.12 23.24

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PREMIER FOODS P/ADR. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASIO COMPUTER/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PREMIER FOODS P/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PREMIER FOODS P/ADR and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PREMIER FOODS P/ADR N/A N/A N/A CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 7.96% 10.71% 6.42%

Summary

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR beats PREMIER FOODS P/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR Company Profile

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, office computers, page printers, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

