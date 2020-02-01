Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,050 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 3.5% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $32,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $67,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.13 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

