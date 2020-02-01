Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,449 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 54,323 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,023,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,660,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,797,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,063,000 after buying an additional 194,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $160.87 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average is $144.87. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

