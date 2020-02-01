Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,597 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises about 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Snap-on worth $34,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 8.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

