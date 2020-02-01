Compass Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.5% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $32,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 850,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,687,000 after buying an additional 154,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,353,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,193,000 after buying an additional 222,996 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 126,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $100.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.04.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

