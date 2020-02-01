Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $32.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,306 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $32,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.