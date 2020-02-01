Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $35.25 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $35,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $73.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.92. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

In other news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

