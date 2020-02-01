Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $39.26 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Accenture by 6.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 11.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $205.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

