Compass Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ecolab worth $34,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $196.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.83. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.59 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

