Compass Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 56,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 30,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

