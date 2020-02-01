Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,174 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $35,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 573,924 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after buying an additional 501,545 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after buying an additional 493,061 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,718,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 816,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,187,000 after buying an additional 413,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

