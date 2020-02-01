Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,874 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $38,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Natixis acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $4,273,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $250,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $1,141,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $174.98 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

