Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 52,660 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 52,660 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $38,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

