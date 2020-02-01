Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 886 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $313.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.59 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

