Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMTL. Northland Securities began coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

CMTL traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 383,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,890. The company has a market cap of $705.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

