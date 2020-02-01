Concoin (CONX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.00

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Concoin has a market cap of $2,516.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.88 or 0.02980323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Concoin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin.

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

