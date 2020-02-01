Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 2,562 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

TFI opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

