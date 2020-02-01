Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,545 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,290,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $121.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

