Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,018 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.58% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICMB. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

Shares of ICMB opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,948 shares of company stock valued at $532,697 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB).

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.