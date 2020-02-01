Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,013,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after buying an additional 104,029 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 982,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after buying an additional 76,714 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 58.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after buying an additional 294,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 23.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KL. Roth Capital downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

KL stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

