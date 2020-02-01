Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR opened at $138.23 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $83.01 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBR. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

