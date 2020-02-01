Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $22,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $465.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $482.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.14.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

