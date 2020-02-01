Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,590 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Svb Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.