Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 908,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,717,000 after acquiring an additional 94,474 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.80 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.03 and a 52 week high of $115.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

