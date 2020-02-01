Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $167,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $144.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

