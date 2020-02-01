Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $92,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

