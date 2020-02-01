Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $118.34 and a 12-month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

