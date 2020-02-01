Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Alcentra Capital worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

ABDC stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Alcentra Capital Corp has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $9.50.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcentra Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh purchased 3,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Grebow purchased 5,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,300 shares of company stock worth $130,762. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

