Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $206.59 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.