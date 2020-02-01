Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

