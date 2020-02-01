Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at $24,291,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $211.29 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $215.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.78.

Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

