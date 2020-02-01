Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 19,498 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Capital Southwest worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 656.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200,916 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 591.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 150.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

