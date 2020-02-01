Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,667 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,854.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 26.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC set a $99.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.16.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $98.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

