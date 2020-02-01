Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 28,363 Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,363 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 59,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 146,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 239,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $469.53 million, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.74. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.