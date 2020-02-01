Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 24.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -0.01.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

