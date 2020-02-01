Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,966,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $228.10 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

