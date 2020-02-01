Connect Coin Reaches Market Cap of $64,913.00 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $64,913.00 and approximately $511.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Connect Coin has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Connect Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.02948031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00194072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io.

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

